By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC) ……



In the previous installment, I discussed counterfeits struck from dies made from damaged and repaired genuine source coins, with many starting as holed examples. And in this installment, I will also review a holed example and the struck clones for a popular Liberty Seated variety, the 1854 Huge O quarter.

As always I will not only start with a certified “Dark Corner” example but will also show the probable genuine repaired source example from my collection.

The holed genuine example was found in a past auction and certified as such; the “graffiti” included two large bisecting scratches on the obverse:

Comparison to the probable repaired source example illustrates the effects of the repairs made as well as common markers:

Comparison of the struck counterfeit to a genuine example illustrates the following differences:

The cap, Liberty’s hand, the eagle’s left talons, and the “OL” of DOLLAR all had to be “tooled”/re-engraved to complete the repairs and show exactly in the struck counterfeits, but NOT in the genuine example!

And of course, through continuing research, we found several raw examples of these counterfeits; more detailed information can be found in my original CoinWeek research article.

And a follow-up excerpt on the subject from Tom DeLorey’s article “Future of U.S. Coin Authentication” in the June/July issue of COINage magazine:

“Jack Young is also a pioneer of counterfeit detection: finding coins that have been copied from genuine but damaged coins that have been mechanically repaired before they were copied onto counterfeit dies. The advantage to the counterfeiters of this technique is that it gives them a much wider population of coins to copy and at a much reduced price.”

And again, should you see another 1854 Huge O Liberty Seated quarter “out there”, report it! There are several unaccounted for, including the certified one…

Best as always,

–Jack