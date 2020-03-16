ANA: Coronavirus Update for American Numismatic Association Members

As the number of cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to increase nationally, our highest priority is to protect the health and safety of our members, staff, volunteers and community.

As things stand today, we are still planning to hold our 2020 Summer Seminar and Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®. Colorado College has informed us that they are delaying a decision on whether we can hold Summer Seminar on its campus until late April. You can still register for Summer Seminar programs (and we hope that you will); however, during this time of uncertainty, we encourage you to wait to book flights and hotel accommodations until we are confident that the event will be held as scheduled. (Summer Seminar registration fees are fully refundable.) We will keep you updated on the status of both events.

The ANA headquarters building and Edward C. Rochette Money Museum will be closed to the public from March 14 through April 30, to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

Staff is continuing to work, while adhering to the protocols advised by the Centers for Disease Control and our local and state public health departments, including not reporting to work if they are ill or have been exposed to the virus. We also have elevated our cleaning and sanitation protocols, including a focused effort on high-touch areas and surfaces throughout our facility.

In the meantime, to mitigate financial losses and for the safety of our team, Executive Director Kim Kiick has canceled all business travel for ANA staff until further notice and has suspended purchasing airline tickets for Summer Seminar scholarship recipients and instructors, as well as World’s Fair of Money.

We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments, both locally and nationally and will keep you updated as we navigate this rapidly evolving situation. Your patience and understanding are appreciated.

