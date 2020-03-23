The American Numismatic Association (ANA) presented 25 competitive exhibit awards at the 2020 Atlanta National Money Show. Winners were announced at the Exhibit Awards Presentation and Reception on Saturday, February 29.

Dennis Schafluetzel received the Steven J. D’Ippolito Award for Excellence in Numismatic Exhibiting (best of show) for his exhibit, “Chattanooga Depression & Clearing House Scrip.” The second place D’Ippolito award was presented to Mack Martin for “A Unique Collection of Georgia Certificates.” Third place was awarded to Simcha Laib Kuritzky for his exhibit “Feline Paper Money Type Set.”

The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for People’s Choice, determined by votes from convention attendees, was presented to Jeffrey Rosinia for “A Taste of Collecting Coca-Cola.”

The theme for National Coin Week this year is “Remarkable Women: Catalysts of Change” and the National Coin Week Award was presented to Richard Jozefiak for “The Start of a New Collectible—The Innovation of the First Elongated Souvenir Coins at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago.” He will receive a full scholarship to a future ANA Summer Seminar, an award endowed by John Albanese.

National Coin Week exhibits are intended to be suitable for display in libraries and schools, so there is a $250 limit on the value of the materials in this competition. Second place in this category was awarded to Cindy Calhoun for “Dottie Dow and Her Elongated Handshake Coins.” Third place also went to Jozefiak for “Collecting For Free: The Shell Company’s Presidential Medals Set.”

Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Achievement in Exhibiting were also presented in six classes. This year, 23 competitive and three non-competitive exhibits were displayed in the Collector Exhibits are by 18 exhibitors. Class winners are as follows:

Class 1: History and Politics (historical or political events)

First—Mark Martin, “A Unique Collection of Georgia Certificates”

Second—Michael T. Shutterly, “Vive le Franc!”

Third—Cindy Calhoun, “Dottie Dow and Her Elongated Handshake Coins”

Class 2: Economics (monetary and financial systems or economic events, such as panics and inflations)

First—Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “Israel’s Two-Decade Long Road to Standardized Gold Coinage”

Second—Lavonda Proveaux, “Twentienth Century Major Type Coins”

Third—Michael T. Shutterly, “How Money Dies”

Class 3: Geography (natural or cultural assets, the distribution of populations, or exploration)

First—Dennis Schafluetzel, “Chattanooga Depression & Clearing House Scrip”

Second—Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “The Roaring Lion of Megiddo”

Third—Richard Jozefiak, “Official Alaska Statehood Medals 1859 & 2009”

Class 4: Common Elements (material linked by common themes and designs, such as Queen Elizabeth II, elephants, bridges or world’s fairs)

First—Jeffrey Rosinia, “A Taste of Collecting Coca-Cola”

Second—Gary J. Dobbins, “Honoring Music Through a World of Paper Money”

Third—Halbert Carmichael, “New Zealand’s Birds”

Class 5: The Arts (any aspect of fine or applied arts)

First—Don Geddes, “The Legacy of Charleston Slave Badge Makers”

Second—Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “The Heh Amulet”

Third—Michael T. Shutterly, “Ludwig van Beethoven: A Man for All Reasons…or no Reason at all”

Class 6: Science (theoretical or applied science, including the technology of manufacturing numismatic items)

First—Simcha Laib Kuritzky, “Feline Paper Money Type Set”

Second—Robert Moon, “Nobody’s Perfect!”

Third—Richard Jozefiak, “The Start of a New Collectible—The Innovation of the First Elongated Souvenir Coins at the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago”

The application deadline for exhibiting at the 2020 ANA World’s Fair of Money®, which will be held August 4-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is June 10. For an application form or more information, phone (719) 482-9849; e-mail exhibits@money.org; or visit money.org.

