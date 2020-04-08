American Numismatic Association (ANA) members are encouraged to share their ideas and research with fellow hobbyists by delivering a Money Talks presentation at the 2020 World’s Fair of Money® in Pittsburgh, August 4-8 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Those interested in giving a Money Talks presentation should submit an online proposal at money.org/numismatic-events/money-talks. Proposals are due no later than May 1 (despite information contained in the April issue of The Numismatist, the deadline to submit materials is Friday, May 1).

The Association continues to closely monitor COVID-19 developments and is hopeful that conditions will have improved by early summer so the World’s Fair of Money can be held as scheduled. In the meantime, planning for the event continues.

The informative 30- to 45-minute Money Talks are presented by some of the hobby’s most noted authorities and allow collectors to share their expertise with the numismatic community. Presentations from previous shows include “Siege Notes: The Currency of War”, “Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection”, and “Curious Currency of the World”.

Money Talks presentations should be accompanied with digital images. Speakers should arrive 15 minutes prior to their presentation to set-up. Contact Sam Gelberd, the ANA’s numismatic educator, at (719) 482-9846 for additional information.

Proposals can be submitted online or emailed to sgelberd@money.org.

The World’s Fair of Money is one of the largest, most educational coin shows in the country and features nearly a thousand numismatic dealers with extensive inventories. The show includes a wide range of technical seminars and educational presentations; an exhibits area; major auctions by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries; and the ANA Museum Showcase, exhibiting some of the world’s most rare and valuable coins and paper money. For more information, visit worldsfairofmoney.com.

