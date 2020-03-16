Rob Oberth, president of RoundTable Trading – an association for coin dealers and collectors – became the newest member of the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Board of Governors on March 12, 2020.

Oberth’s appointment came after board member Paul Montgomery tendered his resignation earlier in the day.

An ANA Life Member, Oberth ran for a seat on the current Board of Governors during the 2019 election, nearly securing a seat with 3,112 votes. In accordance with ANA bylaws, the top vote-getter who is unelected is next in line to replace a vacancy on the board.

Oberth has been active in the numismatic community, spearheading the Great American Coin Hunt during the 2019 National Coin Week and arranging with dealers to place millions of collectible coins back into circulation to generate excitement about the hobby among the general public. Oberth currently serves on the ANA Membership Committee, Marketing Committee and is chair of the IT Committee.

Oberth’s term will conclude at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money®, along with the rest of the current board.



About the ANA

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging people to study and collect coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of education and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, conventions and seminars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or go to www.money.org.

