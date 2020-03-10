Submissions for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards competition are being accepted through April 1. The awards were established to encourage young writers and promote future numismatic authors and researchers. The contest is open to young writers in three age groups, all of whom will compete for cash awards and numismatic books.
Article submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges, including Bill Fivaz, Q. David Bowers and Kenneth Bressett. Awards will be presented in Colorado Springs at the ANA’s 2020 Summer Seminar in June. Those who are unable to attend will receive their awards by mail.
Eligibility
To compete in this year’s competition, participants must be ANA members. Submitted articles will focus on a numismatic topic of the competitor’s choice.
Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award
- Ages: 8-12
Article should display basic knowledge of a numismatic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged.
Suggested length: 450-900 words
Q. David Bowers Young Numismatist Literary Award
- Ages: 13-17
Article should display advanced knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended, but not required.
Suggested length: 900-1,800 words
Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award
- Ages: 18-22
Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables or other illustrations is encouraged.
Suggested length: 1,800-3,600 words
Award Structure
The following prizes will be awarded in each of the three age categories:
First Place
Certificate and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher to help build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing.
Second Place
Certificate, plus a $200 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.
Third Place
Certificate, plus a $100 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.
Completed entries should be emailed to magazine@money.org or sent to:
ANA Publications Department
818 N. Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3279
For additional information, please contact magazine@money.org.