Submissions for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) annual Young Numismatist Literary Awards competition are being accepted through April 1. The awards were established to encourage young writers and promote future numismatic ­authors and ­researchers. The contest is open to young writers in three age groups, all of whom will compete for cash awards and numismatic books.

Article submissions will be evaluated by a panel of judges, including Bill ­Fivaz, Q. David Bowers and Kenneth Bressett. Awards will be presented in Colorado Springs at the ANA’s 2020 Summer Seminar in June. Those who are unable to attend will receive their awards by mail.

Eligibility

To compete in this year’s competition, participants must be ANA members. Submitted articles will focus on a numismatic topic of the competitor’s choice.

Bill Fivaz Young Numismatist Literary Award

Ages: 8-12

Article should display basic knowledge of a numis­matic topic. Creativity and original conclusions are encouraged.

Suggested length: 450-900 words

Q. David Bowers Young Numis­matist Literary Award

Ages: 13-17

Article should display advanced knowledge of a numis­matic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are encouraged. A bibliographic list of sources is recommended, but not required.

Suggested length: 900-1,800 words

Kenneth E. Bressett Young Numismatist Literary Award

Ages: 18-22

Article should display in-depth knowledge of a numismatic topic. Logically presented facts and original conclusions are required, as is a bibliographic list of sources. ­Inclusion of charts, graphs, tables or other illustrations is encouraged.

Suggested length: 1,800-3,600 words

Award Structure

The following prizes will be awarded in each of the three age categories:

First Place

Certificate and $500 cash prize, plus a $500 voucher to help build a personal library of numismatic books produced by Whitman Publishing.

Second Place

Certificate, plus a $200 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Third Place

Certificate, plus a $100 book voucher from Whitman Publishing.

Completed entries should be emailed to magazine@money.org or sent to:

ANA Publications Department

818 N. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-3279

For additional information, please contact magazine@money.org.

