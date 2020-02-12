World's Money Fair: Call for Papers at ANA 2020 Sundman Lectures

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting proposals for the 2020 Maynard Sundman Littleton Coin Company Lecture Series. Presentations will be given August 5 during the symposium at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money®. Proposals must be received by April 3.

This year, Americans celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the constitution’s passage that gave women the right to vote. In honor of this landmark event, the Maynard Sundman Lecture theme is “Women in Numismatics“.

Those who wish to present at this year’s symposium must submit a lecture summary of 500 words or less. Each summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, sources and research method. Summaries will be reviewed and speakers evaluated and chosen based on originality, persuasiveness and relevance to the symposium topic. Selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

Electronic submissions are preferred and can be emailed to seminars@money.org or mailed to:

American Numismatic Association

c/o Brianna Victor

818 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

The five-day 2020 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, slated for August 4-8, features nearly 1,000 dealers buying and selling coins, currency and related items; a wide range of seminars and educational presentations by notable numismatists; major auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions; as well as exhibits showcasing priceless rarities from the Money Museum and private collections.

