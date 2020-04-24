The 1 troy oz puffin coin has a limited mintage of 10,000 coins worldwide and has been graded a near perfect coin by PCGS. This release of the APMEXclusive® Alderney Five Pounds features a striking image of a Puffin Coin in .999 fine Silver.

The common puffin, named after its puffed-up swollen appearance (although its scientific name, Fratercula arctica, arises from its resemblance to a friar wearing robes) has an extensive range across the northern hemisphere, with breeding colonies from Norway to Newfoundland.