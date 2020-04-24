Puffin Coin Highlights:
- Limited mintage of 10,000 Puffincoins worldwide.
- Contains 1 oz of .999 fine Silver.
- APMEXclusive® worldwide.
- PCGS encapsulation protects and guarantees the 69 condition of the coin.
- The First Strike label guarantees this coin was shipped from the mint within the first 30 days of the coin’s release.
- Obverse: Depicts the likeness of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II along with the year of issue and country of issue.
- Reverse: Features an image of a Puffin standing on a rock with a graphic depiction of the ocean in the background, as well as the face value, purity and ounce size.
Own one of these Silver Puffin coins while it is available. Add this 2019 1 oz Silver Puffin coin to your cart today!
Around 90% of the global population is found in Europe, with 60% of the population breeding in Iceland (which is also home to a tradition which involves children rescuing young, wayward puffins – “pufflings” – and returning them to the safety of the sea). The UK is home to 10% of the global puffin population, breeding on many islands and mainland coastal areas.
Visit www.visitalderney.com to learn more.
Purchase the Alderney Puffin Coin
Now Available on APMEX
Sell Gold And Silver To APMEX
As one of the country’s largest buyers of bullion, numismatics, semi-numismatics, rare coins and currency, APMEX has purchased over $1 billion of product from the retail market. Why do customers choose to sell to APMEX? The most important reason is that we are able to provide customers with a peace of mind other retail purchasers simply cannot offer.