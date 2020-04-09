Laos Indochinese Tiger Product Details

This bullion silver coin issued by the country of Laos features the Indochinese tiger. This APMEXclusive® has a limited mintage of 10,000 coins.

Indochinese Tiger Coin Highlights:

Mintage of 10,000

Contains 1 oz of .999 fine Silver.

Mintage of 10,000

Coin comes in protective packaging.

Obverse: Depicts the Bank of the Lao P.D.R., located in Vientiane and is the central bank of Laos. Also included is the face value, purity and weight.

Reverse: Features a view of a Indochinese Tiger from the front emerging from the forest. The tiger has its month open and the teeth are showing, giving an indication that the tiger has given a warning sign of its presence. One of the paws is in a puddle and surrounding the tier are large leaves from the forest. Also included is the year of issue, purity and weight

Sovereign coin backed by the Laos government.

An amazing brilliant uncirculated coin featuring one of the rarest animal in the world, the Indochinese Tiger.

Nam Et-Phou Louey National Protected Area is one of the only places where the Indochinese tiger can naturally survive outside of zoos. Tigers were once widespread throughout most of the forested areas across Laos, but today they have disappeared from many parts of the country.