



The Silver Krugerrand Returns

This is the third year this popular silver South African coin has been offered as Brilliant Uncirculated. The iconic design is popular with both investors and collectors alike worldwide. The obverse of this .999 fine silver coin matches the Gold Krugerrand, featuring the South African Republic’s first president, Paul Kruger. The reverse of the Silver Krugerrand depicts South Africa’s symbol, the springbok gazelle. Pre-order this silver favorite to add to your collection today!

Stunning Proof Finish

Gold Mexican Libertads are popular for their classic imagery and .999 fine gold content. The Proof Gold Libertads gain added appeal with an exceptional proof finish that makes the design shine.

2019’s release has a low, limited mintage of 750 coins for the 1 oz Proof Gold Libertad, followed by the 1/2 oz Proof Gold Libertad with only 650 coins struck, and the 1/4 oz Proof Gold Libertad with just 800 coins available worldwide. The 1/10 oz Proof Gold Libertad and 1/20 oz Proof Gold Libertad both have limited mintages of just 1,000 coins each.

The set, which includes all five of the sizes mentioned above, comes with a high-quality wood presentation box and has a limited quantity of only 500 available. We will also have certified options available, popular for their collector appeal. Add these limited mintage beauties to your collection while supplies last!



