This beautiful Fractional Silver round is patterned after the $2.50 and $5 Indian Head gold coins minted from 1908 to 1929. This popular incuse, or sunken relief, design is now available in fractional silver sizes to accommodate any price point.
Fractional Silver Round Highlights:
- Contains 1/10 oz of .999 fine Silver.
- Individual Fractional rounds come in protective packaging. Multiples of 50 come in plastic tubes.
- The design of these rounds is based on the original coin issued by the U.S. Mint. These rounds carry no actual face value.
- Obverse: Profile of a Native American chief in full headdress along with “Liberty” on the top and “1929” on the bottom.
- Reverse: Standing American eagle, the motto “In God We Trust” on the right and “E Pluribus Unum” on the left.
- Inclusion of date may vary.
If you’re looking for something different to add to your collection that won’t break the bank but adds flexibility and diversity to your stack, then this may be the coin you have been waiting for.
