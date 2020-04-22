1/2 oz Fractional Silver Rounds Bullion Coins
Although the rounds you receive could be perfect, nice, scruffy or somewhere in between each round/coin will be at least .999+ fine
Silver Rounds Highlights:
- Contains 1/2 oz of .999 fine Silver.
- Packaging may vary but all will be in protective packaging.
- Diverse mix of 1/2 oz rounds from numerous manufacturers such as APMEX, Golden State Mint and other comparable quality manufacturers.
- Designs may vary which can add some collectibility.
With a variety of designs and manufacturers and a lower price point, these 1/2 oz secondary market rounds are a great way to add Silver to your investment portfolio. Add these 1/2 oz Silver rounds to your cart today!
These Secondary Market for these rounds could be perfect, scruffy or somewhere in between but the primary concern is the fineness of .999 and the fractional nature of these rounds make it easter to use (should it ever come to that) as a fractional silver product with known weight and manufacture. Better than cutting a silver eagle in half.
