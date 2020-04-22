By Atlas Numismatics ……



We hope this update finds you doing well and staying healthy. While we continue working remotely and monitoring the ongoing situation, Atlas Numismatics remains available to answer your coin questions, discuss offers and we are processing orders received online without delays.

All carriers in the U.S. continue operating on a regular schedule. Should any unforeseen changes arise with the carriers and their current shipping policies, we will inform you if anything would impact delivery of an order. As always, we offer our full refund return policy which is in effect once you receive an order purchased online.

Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns that we can assist you with: info@atlasnumismatics.com.

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 230 recent additions to Atlas Numismatics coin and Medals inventory. We have added new material in the Ancients (2), US (15), and World (213) categories.

1059602 | GREEK. LYDIA. Croesus or Kroisos. (King, 561-546 BCE). Circa 561 BCE or Later. AV Stater. NGC Gem MS (Gem Mint State) Strike 5/5 Surface 5/5. Sardes. 8gm. Confronted foreparts of lion and bull / Two incuse squares. SNG Kayhan 1023, SNG Copenhagen Supp. 362, SNG von Aulock 2875, BMFA 2073.

Light series. A superb lustrous example, very rare in this quality.

Ex CNG, Trition X, 9 January 2007, Lot 334.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 2102705-001

1058411 | THAILAND. Rama V. (King, 1868-1910). -1894 AV Pot Dueng, 2-1/2 Baht. NGC MS64+. 1.86gm. A crown flanked by two umbrellas / Elephant within chakra. Y 13.5; Friedberg 26d.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931643-015

1057995 | AUSTRIA. Maria Theresa. “1780” (c.1950) SF AV Restrike Taler (20 Ducat). NGC MS64. Private Swiss mint. Edge: IUSTITIA ~ ET ~ CLEMENTIA . 44mm. 73.90gm. Bust of Maria Theresa, right; signed S.G. below truncation / Imperial Eagle. KM-T2; Hafner II.: 77b.

Krause reports this issue was struck for Haile Selassie (Emperor of Ethiopia, 1930-1974).

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931629-014

1059850 | GREAT BRITAIN. England. Elizabeth I. (Queen, 1533-1603). (1601-02)-Mint mark 1 AR Crown. NGC AU58. 29.93gm. ELIZABETH: D:G: ANG: FRA: ET: HIBER: REGINA: 1 :. Crowned bust, left in richly decorated dress, holding sceptre and orb / POSVI: DEVM: AD IVTORE M: MEVM: 1: (I have made God my Helper Psalm 54). Shield of arms over long cross fourchée. SCBC-2582; Dav.-3757.

A superb piece with an excellent portrait and a deep cabinet patina. Ex-Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles Auction 91, 7 June 2016, lot number 2691, where described as “Struck on a large flan and planchet of full weight (29.93 grams) all lettering, and detail of the heraldic lions in the reverse arms well struck up. Carefully centered and with a delightful old cabinet tone. Because of the die cutting, there appears to be two ‘T’s in the monarch’s name, which creates an interesting variety. Virtually uncirculated and extremely rare thus.”

Ex- Goldbergs 91, Lot 2691 ($16,500 hammer).

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4216329-001

1058386 | NETHERLANDS. Gorinchem. Imitating Edward IV of England. 1583-91 (ND) AV Imitation Rose Noble. NGC MS64. 7.59gm. King standing on ship, holding sword and shield / Crown, rose-atop radiant sun over floriated cross, crowns and leopards in angles, trefoils in spandrels . SCBC-1952; Fr.-80a; Delmonte 825.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931643-012

* * *

Current & Upcoming Atlas Numismatics Events

Atlas Numismatics will be attending the following conventions – please stop by and say hello if you have the chance:

The 2020 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

American Numismatic Association (ANA)

August 4-8, 2019 – Table #TBD

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

