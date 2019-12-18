By Atlas Numismatics ……

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 474 recent additions to Atlas Numismatics coin and Medals inventory. We have added new material in the Ancients (1), US (23) and World (450) categories.

1057446 | BELGIUM. Flanders. Bruges. Philippe le Bon. (Count, 1419-1467). (1419-67) AV Cavalier d’Or. PCGS MS64. 3.63gm. Armored knight with sword on charging horse back, right / Small shield of Flanders arms over Burgundian arms on floriated cross. Fr.-183; Delm.-487.

Superb strike and luster, very rare in this quality.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38173905

1057556 | BELGIUM. Leopold I. (King, 1831-1865). 1853 AV 100 Francs. NGC PR62. By Leopold P. Wiener. Bruxelles. Edge: DIEU PROTÈGE LA BELGIQUE ***. 37mm. 32.28gm. LEOPOLD PREMIER ROI DES BELGES. Head left / Conjoined heads right; date: 21-22 AOUT 1853. KM X-3.1 (X#M3.1; Hyphen between dates, 21-22); LA# BHM-2.3.

Commemorating the marriage of Léopold II and Marie Henriette. From a reported mintage of 482 pieces.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931617001

1057938 | GERMAN STATES. Bavaria. Maximilian I. (Elector of Bavaria, 1573-1651). 1640 AV 5 Ducat. NGC MS64. 38mm. 17.38gm. MAXIMIL : COM : PAL : RH : VT : BA : DVX : S : R : I : ARCHIDAP : ET : ELECT. Standing portrait of Elector with sword in scabbard; his right hand rests on his scepter while his left hand reaches for a realm of apples that lies on a pedestal, upon the front of which is engraved the coat of arms / NISI : DOM : CVSTODIERIT : CIVIT : FRVST : VIGIL : QVI : CVSTODIT . City view of new fortifications of Munich, date divided by city view; Madonna and child above. KM 269; Friedberg 196; Hauser 83; Slg.Cahn 174; Wittelsbach 811; Hahn N125.

Superb and exceptional; highly lustrous and sharply struck.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931621001

1057854 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1842 AR Halfcrown. NGC MS64. VICTORIA DEI GRATIA. Head left / BRITANNIARUM REGINA FID: DEF:. Crowned arms within branches. KM 740; SCBC-3888.

Beautifully toned.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4472100004

1058265 | RUSSIA. Nicholas I. (Czar, 1825-1855). 1831-CПБ Platinum 12 Roubles. NGC AU55. St. Petersburg. Edge: Milled. Crowned double-headed imperial eagle facing with wings displayed, holding scepter and orb, coat-of-arms of Moskva framed by Order of St. Andrei Первозванного (the First Called) on breast; arms of Kazan, Astrakhan, and Novosibirsk on right wing, Kingdom of Poland, Caucasus, and Grand Duchy of Finland on left; imperial crown above / (rosette) 96 ЗОΛ · 68 ДОΛ · ЧИСТОЙ УРАΛЬСКОЙ ПΛАТИНЫ (96 zolotniky, 68 doleï unalloyed Ural platinum)// (rosette) 12 (rosette)/РУБΛЕЙ/НА СЕРЕБРО/ 1831./C.П.Б. Value, text and date within circle. C 179; Friedberg 158; Bitkin 40; Severin, Gold, 604; Uzdenikov 0368.

Platinum discovered in the Urals of Western Siberia let to an imperial decree and the production of new Russian decimal coinage denominations.

Just 1,463 pieces struck, despite this being from the year with the highest mintage.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4785085001

