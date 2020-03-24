Dear Clients,

Atlas Numismatics is located in New York City and due to the current global health crisis, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), as of March 20 the City and State of New York have issued orders that prevent non-essential businesses from operating until further notice. Therefore, we are currently unable to fulfill orders at this time. (This temporary status also applies to Atlas Numismatics’ eBay Store.)

You may continue to browse our website and we are available by email if you have any specific questions that we can assist you with. The status of our website and eBay Store will be changed as soon as we are back to work.

Clients may email us to reserve items of interest and to negotiate prices, should they wish. No orders will be completed or payments required until the office reopens; the no-questions-asked return privilege will start upon the date of delivery to the client and all interim orders will be fully flexible with no cost to cancel.

We thank you greatly for your understanding and continued support, and look forward to returning as soon as possible.

Please stay safe and healthy.

Atlas Numismatics

