By Atlas Numismatics ……



Atlas Numismatics is pleased to present you with our new list of inventory for the month of March. We are monitoring the current situation and its impact on our business and our ability to process and fulfill any orders. While taking all necessary safety precautions, we are currently open for business and we are here to answer inquiries and ship orders. We will let you know about any changes as soon as they arise.

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 512 recent additions to Atlas Numismatics coin and Medals inventory. We have added new material in the Ancients (7), US (4), and World (501) categories.

1058919 | ERITREA. Umberto I. (King, 1878-1900). 1891 AR 5 Lire/Tallero. PCGS MS64+. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA. Crowned head right / Denomination. KM 4; Pagani 630.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 39203398.

1059638 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele III. (Emperor, 1900-1943). 1906 AV Pattern 20 Lire. NGC PR66 Cameo. By Stabilimento Johnson, Milan. 21mm. 6.5gm. VITTORIO – EMANUELE III. Bare head, left; in the legends a Savoy knot inside a rectangle and the initials EB (Egidio Boninsegna) / SEDVLA IN PACE LABORAT// LIRE 20// PROVA/ SJ// REGNO D’ITALIA 1906. Bee with outstretched wings and legs. Pagani 176 (R4); Sim.-38; Mont.-93; Luppino PPSJ31.

Superb and exceptional, exceedingly rare.

Ex-Mario Ratto Auction, Milan October 21, 1961, Lot number 236 (“FDC, fondo specchio”).

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4495170-002

1059168 | MEXICO. 1913 AR Peso. PCGS MS65. Mexico City. National arms / Horse and rider facing left among sun rays. KM 453.

Caballito. Superbly toned.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 37602957

1059004 | PUERTO RICO. Alfonso XIII. 1890 CU Pattern 10 Centimos. PCGS SP65RB (Red-Brown). Barcelona mint. ISLA DE PUERTO-RICO. Colonial shield / CIEN PIEZAS EN KILOG. Radiant sun, value, weight. KM X Pn1.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 82692389.

1058148 | GERMAN STATES. Hamburg. 1886 Gilt AE Medal. PCGS SP66. By Joh. Otzen GRB & J.v.Langa. 84.68mm. 55gm. Church within quadrilobe / Interior showing altar within quadrilobe. Opitz 3566.

On the inauguration of the Christuskirche (Christ Church) in Elmsbüttel.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38598457.

* * *

Current & Upcoming Atlas Numismatics Events

Atlas Numismatics will be attending the following conventions – please stop by and say hello if you have the chance:

The 2020 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

American Numismatic Association (ANA)

August 4-8, 2019 – Table #TBD

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

* * *

Updates to their online inventory are issued monthly.

For more information and to sign up for the firm’s monthly newsletter, visit www.atlasnumismatics.com.

