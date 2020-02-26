By Atlas Numismatics ……



New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These five items are just a sample of the 989 recent additions to Atlas Numismatics coin and Medals inventory. We have added new material in the US (18) and World (971) categories.

1058261 | CUBA. Jose Marti. (First Republic, 1902-1962). 1915-(P) AV 10 Pesos. PCGS PR65 Cameo. By Charles E. Barber. U.S. Mint, Philadelphia. Edge: CON TODOS Y PARA TODOS. National arms within wreath, denomination below / Head right, date below. KM 20; Fr.-3.

20 pieces minted. Dies engraved and prepared by Charles E. Barber. Struck at the Philadelphia Mint, to the same weight standards and fineness of contemporary United States gold coins.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 37324242

1059012 | GERMAN STATES. Breslau. 1789 AR Ballooning Medal. PCGS MS62. LUFTSCHIFFER – M. BLANCHARD. Portrait, left / LUFTREISE – ZU BRESLAU// (date). Hot-air balloon among clouds over the city of Breslau. Kiaiser 11.1.

Commemorative medal struck for the 35th journey of J. P. Blanchard and his air balloon, which took place in the skies above Wroclaw (Breslau).

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38308118

1057551 | GERMAN STATES. Regensburg. 1737 AV Ducat. NGC MS62. 23mm. 3.49gm. CAROL · VI · – D · G · ROM · IMP · S · A ·. Bust of Karl V right / City view. KM 289; Friedberg 2504; Beckenbauer 442.

Mintage of 16 pieces.

Please use this link to verify the NGC certification number: 4931618009

1058254 | GIBRALTAR. (1770-1773) AR Dollar of 10 Bitts. PCGS XF45. 22.64gm. C-20; Pridmore 16 Type IV.

Historically cataloged under Martinique, it is now believed that these pieces were actually cut in Gibraltar and then possibly exported to the Caribbean for use in Martinique or Dominica. Heart-shaped piercing with a patterned border on the cut edges. Host coin: Mexican 1755-MM 8 Reales Mexico City.

Ex Norweb Collection, Christie’s Dallas Auction, 17 May 1985, Lot 750. PCGS notes the country as “Dominica”.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38651337

1057940 | GREAT BRITAIN. George V. (King, 1910-1936). 1935 AR Crown. PCGS PR66 Cameo. Edge: Raised edge lettering. Head left / St. George slaying the dragon. KM 842; SCBC-4050; ESC-378.

Includes original case.

Please use this link to verify the PCGS certification number: 38651354

Current & Upcoming Atlas Numismatics Events

Atlas Numismatics will be attending the following conventions – please stop by and say hello if you have the chance:

The 2020 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

American Numismatic Association (ANA)

August 4-8, 2019 – Table #TBD

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items and whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional world, ancient or United States coins for sale; click here for more information.

