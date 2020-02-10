In addition to faring well in internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins at the FUN Convention in Orlando. Here are 10 examples, selected from a large number of results that could have been listed. As it is traditional in the coin business for relatively expensive U.S. coins to publicly trade in January, the average value of coins listed this month is higher than usual.

1. 1851-O $10 Gold Eagle in AU-55

On January 5, GreatCollections.com sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1851-O $10 gold coin for $2,418.75 USD. Stack’s Bowers auctioned the same non-CAC, PCGS-graded AU-55 1851-O $10 gold coin for $1,140 in November 2019 and for $1,680 in August 2019 at the ANA convention. Also, in August 2019, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-55 1851-O $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,510.80.

2. 1922-S Peace Dollars in MS-66

On January 9, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-66 1922-S Peace silver dollars in consecutive lots. The coin with a CAC sticker realized $25,200 and the 1922-S Peace dollar without a sticker sold for $17,400.

3. 1856-D $1 Gold in AU-58

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1856-D One Dollar Gold piece for $25,200. In September 2019, at the Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1856-D, without a CAC sticker, for $18,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies, according to the attributions in the auction catalogues. The 1856-D One Dollar Gold piece with a CAC sticker brought 40% more!

4. 1808 $2.5 Gold Quarter Eagle in AU-55

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1808 $2.5 gold coin for $168,000. The last certified AU-55 1808 $2.5 gold coin to be sold at auction brought $126,000 at the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention in April 2018. That 1808 was PCGS-graded as AU-55 and did not have a CAC sticker.

5. 1911-D Indian Head $10 Gold Eagles in MS-63

On January 9, Heritage auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-63 1911-D Indian Head $10 gold coins in consecutive lots. The coin with a CAC sticker realized $23,400 and the 1911-D ten without a sticker sold for $10,500.

6. 1897-S $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-65

On January 10, NGC-graded MS-65 and PCGS-graded MS-65 1897-S $20 gold coins were auctioned by Heritage in consecutive lots and came from the same consignor. The NGC-graded 1897-S had a CAC sticker and realized $15,600. The PCGS-graded MS-65 1897-S did not have a CAC sticker and it sold for $11,700.

7. 1908-D No Motto $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-66

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade, 1908-D ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin for $52,800. While no other certified MS-66 1908-D ‘No Motto’ twenties have publicly sold in 2020 or 2019, non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ twenties were sold by David Lawrence Rare Coins in April 2018 for $19,500, by Heritage in December 2017 for $19,200, and by Heritage in August 2016 for $21,150. Market values for these have not risen since August 2016. Clearly, the CAC-approved 1908-D realized much more than its PCGS-graded counterparts without CAC stickers.

8. 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 Gold Double Eagle in MS-67

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $28,800. In August 2019, at an ANA convention, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $13,200. At the same ANA convention, Heritage auctioned a different CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 $20 gold coin, for $34,800. In March 2019, Heritage auctioned a non-CAC, PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 for $10,200. In March 2018, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-67 1924 Saints for $10,800 each. Much evidence suggests that CAC-approved MS-67 1924 twenties are worth more than twice as much as their non-CAC, PCGS- or NGC-graded counterparts.

9. 1905 Barber Quarter in MS-68

The most stunning result for a CAC-approved coin in January was the sale of a 1905 Barber quarter by GreatCollections for $101,251.12. This quarter was PCGS-graded MS-68 and CAC-approved. The PCGS price guide value for this coin is $25,000. The highest PCGS price guide value for any Philadelphia Mint Barber quarter is $40,000 for a PCGS-graded MS-68+ 1898.

According to auction data on the PCGS web site, other than highly graded representatives of key and semi-key dates, no Barber quarter had sold for as much as $60,000 at auction. The 1905 Barber quarter is a relatively common date.

10. 1827 Dime in AU-58

On January 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1827 dime for $1,024.88. In February 2018, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-58 1827 dime without a CAC sticker for $870.