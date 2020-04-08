In addition to realizing newsworthy premiums in a public auction in Southern California, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public internet sales during the month of March. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1899 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle Gold Coin in MS-65

On March 1, the firm GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-65 Liberty Head 1899 $2.5 gold coin for $1,586.25. In February 2020, at a Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 Liberty Head 1899 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,380.

2. 1915 Indian Head Half Eagle Gold Coin in MS-64

On March 1, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coin for $2,418.75. On December 7, 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,860. Earlier, in August 2019, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, each for $1,740.

3. 1868 Liberty Head Eagle Gold Coin in AU-58

On March 1, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1868 Liberty Head $10 gold coin for $9,562.50. In January 2020, at the FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1868 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,523.60. On December 7, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded AU-58 1868 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,640.

4. 1829 Half Dollar in AU-55

On March 11, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1829 half dollar for $690. A week later, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 grade 1829 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $360. Neither coin is of a rare die variety.

5. 1930 Standing Liberty Quarter in MS-65 FH

On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, NGC-certified MS-65 ‘Full Head’ 1930 Standing Liberty quarter for $630. On March 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-65 ‘Full Head’ 1930 Standing Liberty quarter without a CAC sticker for $432. Furthermore, in the same online sale that ended on February 26, 2020, Heritage sold two PCGS-certified MS-65FH 1930 quarters in old holders. The CAC-approved coin realized $660 while the non-CAC coin sold for $456.

6. 1851 One Dollar Gold Coin in MS-64

On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1851 One Dollar Gold piece for $780. On March 25, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1851 One Dollar Gold piece in an old holder without a CAC sticker for $552. Earlier, on January 8, 2020, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1851 One Dollar Gold piece in an old holder without a CAC sticker for $576.

7. 1862 One Dollar Gold Coin in MS-65

On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1862 One Dollar Gold piece for $1,800. On December 7, 2019, when market levels for these were higher, a PCGS-graded MS-65 1862 One Dollar Gold piece without a CAC sticker realized $1,080.

8. 1939-D Mercury Dime in MS-68 FB

On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime for $2,160. On March 8, the firm David Lawrence Rare Coins sold a PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $865, which was in the collection of Dell Loy Hansen. On January 8, 2020, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $690. The CAC-approved coin brought more than the combined prices realized of the other two.

9. 1934-S Peace Dollar in MS-66

On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1934-S Peace dollar for $32,400. At the FUN Convention in January 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1934-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $18,000.

10. 1854-S Eagle Gold Coin in AU-58

On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1854-S $10 gold coin for $6,600. On November 15, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1854-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,560. Market levels for these have not risen in the interim. The CAC-approved coin brought much more.

