Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) has launched an educational forum for its members to discuss and learn more about coin collecting.

Membership is open to all interested collectors and the company invites knowledgable members to share their perspectives on rare coins, coin grading, and the coin market with others.

Several prominent dealers have already signed up and CAC founder John Albanese sees the forum as a way for his staff to speak directly to collectors when questions arise that CAC is best suited to answer.

CAC is inviting CoinWeek readers to sign up and join the conversation. Follow the link below and register an account to get started.

Visit: CAC Forums (caccoin.com)