Blue Skies and Tailwinds From CIT on Proof High Relief Propeller Coin

Airplane Propeller – Blue Skies

Cook Islands. 10 dollars. 2020. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Black Proof. Mintage: 999. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description

One side is dominated by the propeller of an airplane, behind it, the cockpit; in the background, compass scale; in the left field, inscription BLUE SKIES & TAILWINDS.

The other side features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it, the name of the ruler, the issuing nation and the denomination.

Background

Flying according to visual flight rules remains a last refuge for individualists. CIT Coin Invest dedicates a coin to this feeling of unlimited freedom, the piece’s design is based on CIT’s successful release “Fair Winds”.

The inscription reads “Blue Skies and Tailwinds”. These words are used by pilots to wish each other a safe flight. The greeting makes sense to anyone who has ever experienced a thunderstorm in an airplane and knows that the flight from New York to Europe is an hour shorter than the one in the opposite direction because a favorable tail wind accompanies and pushes the plane.

As it was the case with the release “Anchor – Fair Winds”, the design of “Airplane Propeller – Blue Skies” is characterised by the contrast between the Proof high relief of the propeller resp, the cockpit and the dark surface. This is the result of a combination of sophisticated smartminting© technology and the complex Black Proof technique.

If you want to fully understand the three-dimensionality of this coin, you have to watch this film:

“Airplane Propeller – Blue Skies” is not only perfect for collectors who are interested in state-of-the-art minting technology. It’s also a perfect gift for all those who, especially in these times of re-emerging borders, are longing for the unlimited freedom of flying and who dream of touching the sky.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/airplane-propeller-blue-skies

