Revolutionaries – Mahatma Gandhi (1869–1948)

Mongolia. 1000 Togrog. 2020. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 13.92 mm. Proof. Mintage: 5,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description

The reverse depicts a frontal portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, in the left field, MAHATMA GANDHI in Latin and Mongolian script, in the field below, 2020.

The obverse features the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, in Latin script MONGOLIA. On the silver coin 1 oz .999 SILVER, on the gold coin 0.5 g .9999 GOLD.

Story

By now, the CIT Coin Invest AG series “Revolutionaries” comprises five issues. After Chinggis Khaan (2014), Fidel Castro (2017), Che Guevara (2018) and Karl Marx (2019), the 2020 edition is dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, the great pioneer of nonviolent resistance.

Mahatma Gandhi was the key figure of India’s fight for freedom. His Quit India Movement relied exclusively on civil disobedience in order to mobilise the public opinion and to force the British government to grant India independence. This happened in 1947. In this process, British India was divided into Muslim Pakistan and Hindu India: this decision was made against the explicit will of Gandhi. It is a tragedy that even though Gandhi supported the partition of India once the decision had been made, it still causes bloody conflicts today.

Mahatma Gandhi is not only revered as a national hero in India. Many people regard him as a symbol that change can be done without using force. Whether it be Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela, many important historical figures refer to Gandhi as their great political role model.

For its coin, CIT Coin Invest has chosen a depiction of Gandhi from his last years. We see him wearing traditional Indian clothing, a khadi kurta. Even wearing khadi was a nonviolent, yet painful protest for Britain: Gandhi encouraged his followers to make their own clothes instead of buying English cotton products.

For this silver coin, CIT Coin Invest combined state-of-the-art ©smartminting technology with delicate color application in black and white to make the portrait even more impressive. For the gold coin, ©smartminting was used, too, making the portrait seem monumental in relation to the coin’s size thanks to a proportionately high relief.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/mahatma-ghandi

www.cit.li/coins/mahatma-ghandi-gold