Daniel Frank Sedwick Treasure Auction 27

April 29-30, 2020

Consignment Deadline: February 29, 2020

This is a reminder that the Daniel Frank Sedwick Treasure Auction has less than two weeks left to receive your consignment for our first LIVE Spring FLOOR auction, scheduled for April 29-30, 2020. This is your last chance to contact us and discuss or arrange delivery of your consignments…. do not miss the chance to be part of our Treasure, World, U.S. Coin & Paper Money “First Spring Floor Auction” #27, which is already shaping up to be another great sale. The consignment deadline is February 29, 2019.

We will be traveling in February to collect Treasure Auction consignments to the following shows:

Long Beach Coin & Collectibles Expo in Long Beach , California , February 20-22: We are walking the show , so please make an appointment to meet with one of us to consign.

in , , February 20-22: We are , so please make an appointment to meet with one of us to consign. The ANA National Money Show in Atlanta, Georgia, February 27-29: Come see us at our booth #215 to meet a big part of our staff in person to consign.

This year’s Spring Treasure Auction will be held at a historic art-based venue: the Germaine Marvel Building at the Maitland Art Center, just minutes from Orlando, Florida. Whether as a consignor or a bidder (or both), please attend and take part in the outstanding opportunities that a live event always offers. If you need help with hotel reservations in the area let us know, we will accommodate.

If you need assistance scheduling your trip, please let us know and we will suggest the best options for your needs. Even if you can’t join us live, there are numerous ways for you to bid and participate remotely. Join phone and internet bidders who will be given our usual expert attention and guidance by our staff. Watch live video and audio feeds during the auction so you can see all the bidding action.

Contact us now to place your items next to these features already consigned to our Treasure Auction #27:

The Nueva Granada Collection of Colombian Rarities Part I

of Colombian Rarities Part I An extensive date collection of the finest and rarest Lima 8 escudos recovered from the 1715 Fleet

recovered from the Ingots and artifacts from the Spanish Fleets of 1622 (Atocha and Santa Margarita) and 1715

A large variety of important Spanish colonial cobs and Latin American coins

Come see us at the following show to see the Treasure Auction lots in person before the sale or schedule a private lot viewing:

Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Show in Schaumburg , Illinois , April 22-25: Come see us at booth #1909 to view coins lots in person.

in , , April 22-25: Come see us at booth #1909 to view coins lots in person. Lot viewing will be available before the show the floor auction in our new office in Maitland, FL. Please make an appointment ahead of time.

Our Treasure Auctions are known worldwide as the best place to buy and sell the kinds of coins and artifacts you love to collect or sell! We look forward to hearing from you soon to help you with your collecting or selling needs.

If you want to pre-register for the sale, you can go ahead and do it now… lots will be up the first week of April, along with the printed catalog: www.auction.sedwickcoins.com

