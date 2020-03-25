By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……



Special times deserve special treatment. We are living through a unique period in the history of humanity, not just the impact of COVID-19 but also the global response to contain and minimize it. To accommodate all the necessary changes, we have decided to re-schedule our Auction #27 for May 27-28, 2020, and all bidding will be live on the internet (no floor). Lots will be online and open for bidding around the end of April, and printed catalogs will be mailed shortly thereafter.

We strive to offer the professional and convenient service you’ve come to expect from us, and out of respect for the current global situation we are extending the following additional benefits for our next auction:

1) Payment terms are extended interest-free to 45 days. Also, we now accept payment by Zelle, same as cash, up to $2,500.

(2) If shipping or lot pickup is an issue, any paid lots may be securely held in our vault, fully insured, for up to one year rent-free.

(3) Prior to the auction, our staff will provide additional images or videos and answer questions for any lots upon request.

(4) We will accommodate appointments to view the lots in person at our private office following recommended health guidelines.

(5) The live auction sessions will be streamed on video available to everyone via iCollector (just no floor bidding in person).

(6) Lower limits for phone bidding for the live auction sessions this time will be dropped to $300 per lot (still by reservation only).

This auction is filled with great opportunities and key pieces that we will likely never see again. Here is a quick run-down of some highlights in this auction:

A substantial offering of gold and silver ingots from the Atocha and other shipwrecks

An extensive offering of choice shipwreck coins, particularly from the Atocha, the 1715 Fleet , Concepion and Capitana, including gold cobs from both Atocha and Santa Margarita

, Concepion and Capitana, including gold cobs from both Atocha and Santa Margarita A fresh collection of cob 8 reales from all the colonial mints

Part I of the much-anticipated Nueva Granada Collection of Colombian masterpieces, starting with crown-size coins (the finest-known 1770 pillar dollar among them) and half dollars (including the finest 1868 “medio peso” )

of Colombian masterpieces, starting with crown-size coins (the finest-known among them) and half dollars (including the finest ) Superb selections in silver and gold coins of Costa Rica , Ecuador and Honduras

, and Many top-end world coins in NGC and PCGS slabs, both silver and gold

and slabs, both silver and gold Part I of a fresh collection of German States coins assembled in the 1950s

coins assembled in the 1950s Rare selection of Latin American paper money

Many high-quality and fully certified shipwreck artifacts

Pre-registration is open at www.auction.sedwickcoins.com

We appreciate your understanding and continued passion for collecting.

On behalf of all of us at Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC,

Daniel Frank Sedwick

President and Founder

