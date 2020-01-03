Start 2020 Off Right - Consign to Sedwick's Treasure Auction #27

Start 2020 Off Right! Consign to our Floor and Online Treasure Auction 27

April 29-30, 2020

Consignment Deadline: February 29, 2020

By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……



We’re starting off 2020 with something new: our first floor Spring Treasure Auction! We’ve heard from consignors and bidders alike about how much they enjoy our floor auctions – both for the lively in-person bidding as well as the chance to look at the lots in person. This year’s Spring Treasure Auction will be held April 29-30 at a venue in the greater Orlando area with an appeal to art history. The area is well serviced by local hotels, great restaurants, and convenient entertainment venues. Look for more details in the next month.

If you want to participate in the auction as a consignor, we are currently seeking consignments of quality numismatic items. Now is the time to consign material such as shipwreck gold and silver coins and ingots, world gold coins, better type world silver coins, US coins, and paper money, and rare world paper money. Please contact us by email at office@sedwickcoins.com, by phone at (407)-975-3325, or see us in person at the following shows:

January 9 – 12 – FUN (Florida United Numismatists) , 65th annual show, Orlando, Florida – Booth #1044

, 65th annual show, Orlando, Florida – Booth #1044 January 17 – 19 – NYINC (New York International Numismatic Convention) , 48th annual show, New York, New York – Booth #602

, 48th annual show, New York, New York – Booth #602 February 20 – 22 – Long Beach Expo Winter Coin Show , Long Beach, California – (walking show)

, Long Beach, California – (walking show) February 27 – 29 – ANA National Money Show, Atlanta, Georgia – Booth #215

The consignment deadline for our April auction is February 29. Please contact us as soon as possible to discuss shipment or to arrange a private appointment at our new office.

Whether you’re a bidder, a consignor, or both, we’re excited to have you be a part of our new floor Spring Treasure Auction.

* * *

Finally, we would like to remind you that we have updated our Online Store and eBay with many new items.

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC

Licensed Florida Auctioneer #AU3635, AB2592 (since 2007)

P.O. BOX 1964

Winter Park, Florida 32790

Phone: 407.975.3325

Fax: 407.975.3327

