Certified Gem Franklin Half Dollar Collection Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

We are offering a fantastic group of Franklin half dollars. Some of the notable pieces include a 1957-D 50c PCGS MS67 FBL, a 1950 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ Cameo, a 1959 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 68, a 1953 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 Cameo and a 1955 50c NGC/CAC Proof 68+ UCAM.

We also have an excellent selection of NGC and PCGS coins, including a toned Buffalo nickel, a pleasing Standing Liberty quarter, a choice Flowing Hair dollar, a prooflike Morgan dollar, and a radiant shipwreck $20!

Our first highlight coin is a beautiful 1924-S 5c PCGS MS65+. A key S-mint Buffalo nickel with gorgeous toning. Luminous tones of lime, violet, and rose span both sides. The strike is crisp and the eye appeal is outstanding. PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top of end of the assigned grade.

Our second highlight coin is a 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS/CAC XF40. This CAC-approved example has pleasing caramel-grey surfaces with appreciable patches of remaining luster. Solid details for the grade with no singularly distracting blemishes. The 1916 is the key to the Standing Liberty quarter series, the 1916 is also the first year of issue. Just 52,000 coins were struck and most were not saved.

Our third highlight coin is an 1895-O $1 PCGS MS61. Wonderful prooflike flash to the fields, which are lightly marked to be expected of the grade. Terrific eye appeal. The 1895-O is one of the most popular key dates in the Morgan series.

