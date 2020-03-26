By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Numismatics is filled with a wide range of historical aspects, but one of the most popular focuses for collections is Southern Mint Gold Coins. These collections primarily include Charlotte and Dahlonega issues, with the occasional New Orleans addition.

But rarely do we get the opportunity to showcase such a wide variety of pieces as in this week’s offering of the Southern Mint Gold Collection.

This unique offering of 74 Charlotte & Dahlonega Mint selections is a truly special event, highlighted by a COMPLETE collection of Dahlonega $5 issues that was painstakingly put together over a decade ago, with some purchases from the 1980s. Also included are a wide variety of gold rarities such as an 1855-D G$1 PCGS AU58 (Type 2), a Charlotte issue 1842-C $5 PCGS XF40 (Small Date) and an 1861-D $5 NGC/CAC VF35 to name a few.

Be sure to browse over all the selections from the Southern Mint Gold Collection and place your bids early! In addition to southern gold, we also have an excellent selection of NGC and PCGS coins including a fully struck Indian cent Proof, a well-preserved Bust quarter, a satiny Barber quarter, a rainbow-toned Gem Morgan dollar, and a scarce O-Mint $20 Liberty!

Be sure to browse and bid before Auction #1111 closes on Sunday, March 5.

Our first highlight coin is a CAC-approved 1877 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 65 RB (OGH, Eagle Eye Photo Seal). Fully struck devices standout against brick-red fields that flash with tints of orange-gold, resulting in a excellent eye appeal. This is a key to the Indian cent set that is desired by nearly all collectors of US coins.

A 1900-O 25c PCGS/CAC MS67 is our second highlight coin. A gorgeous, satiny gem example of this scarce O-mint, this coin has a bold strike and terrific eye appeal. In addition to the CAC sticker, only two pieces are graded finer by PCGS.

Our third highlight coin is a 1921 Morgan $1 NGC MS67+. This wonderfully preserved ultra gem features vivid rainbow tones that span the obverse while more subdued pastel tints are present on the reverse. Strong luster and sharp striking detail throughout makes this the finest known example for the date, with none grader higher at either service. NGC+ grade for premium quality at the top of end of the assigned grade.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, April 5.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing our D.L. Hansen Collection inventory and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

When the time comes to consider selling your coins, we’ll help you realize the highest amount for your collection.

