Eye-Catching Toned Seated Liberty Half at David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1106 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a gem Proof Shield nickel, an original key date Bust quarter, a splashy toned Seated Liberty half, a frosty proof-like Morgan dollar, a lustrous Peace dollar, and a pleasing orange tinted $10 gold eagle. In all, there’s a vast selection of over 400 New Items, featuring 67 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 75 No Reserve Lots and 45 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, March 1.

Our first highlight coin is an 1814 10c PCGS AU58 (STATESOF) ex: D.L. Hansen. This fantastic AU has strong details and silver central devices with tints of purple and golden scattered along the rims which make for superb eye appeal! This variety is noted because the words STATESOFAMERICA are missing proper spacing and appear run together as a single word. The Hansen Collection possesses the finest known example for the date, an MS64.

An 1847-O 50c PCGS MS64 is our second highlight coin and it is a stunner with satiny, silver surfaces and a sharp strike. Splashes of multi-colored toning make this better date a uniquely attractive piece!

Our final highlight coin is a gorgeous 1798 Small Eagle $1 PCGS XF45 (13 Stars Obverse) ex: D.L. Hansen. This XF example is exceptionally preserved, with no individually significant abrasions and plenty of remaining luster. The primary Hansen Collection set displays an MS62 example for the date.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, March 1.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing our D.L. Hansen Collection inventory and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

When the time comes to consider selling your coins, we’ll help you realize the highest amount for your collection.