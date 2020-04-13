By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



In our latest Sunday Internet Auction #1113, we are offering 425 brand NEW coins, 100 No Reserve Lots and 50 Vault Values. We also have an excellent selection of NGC and PCGS coins including a beautiful red Gem 1887 Indian cent, a rare key date 1916-D Full Band Mercury dime, a choice Proof 1856 Seated dollar, an 1887 Morgan tied for finest known, a key date 1892-S Morgan dollar, a rare Proof only 1895 Morgan dollar, a rare 1882 Proof Gold Princess $3, and a famous key date 1909-O $5 Indian Gold!

Be sure to browse and bid before Auction #1113 closes on Sunday, April 19.

Our first highlight coin is a beautiful 1887 1c PCGS/CAC MS66+ RD with fantastic, full luster and deep golden-red tinted surfaces featuring a razor-sharp strike throughout. This CAC-approved and PCGS+ graded coin has wonderful eye appeal, with only three examples graded finer by PCGS.

Our second highlight coin is a 1916-D 10c PCGS MS62 FB. The key to the Mercury dime business strike set and one of the most popular of all U.S. 20th-century coins. A lovely, fully struck example with great eye appeal for the grade. Both sides exhibit a soft satin texture and the surfaces are mostly brilliant.

Our third highlight coin is a CAC-approved 1887 $1 NGC MS68. A fantastic ultra gem. Needle sharp striking detail and frosty, untoned surfaces make for remarkable eye appeal. This coin is tied for the finest known with six other pieces.

Some of the other highlights in Auction #1113 include:

