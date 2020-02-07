By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1104 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a rainbow-toned Bust quarter, a stunningly mirrored Walking Liberty Proof, a frosty Morgan dollar, a popular Civil War $5 issue, a key date Indian Head $10, and a superb No Motto Saint-Gaudens $20. In all, there’s a vast selection of over 400 New Items, featuring 67 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 75 No Reserve Lots and 25 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, February 16.

Our first highlight coin is a 1945 10c PCGS MS64 FB ex: D.L. Hansen. An extremely tough coin with full bands, a semi-key to the set. Near gem surfaces glimmer with a bright, frosty mint glow. The Hansen Collection holds an MS67+ FB example for the date, tied for finest known with just one other.

The third highlight coin is a 1918-S 25c PCGS MS65 FH ex: D.L. Hansen. It has gorgeous satiny luster with delicate gold iridescent toning to both sides. Impressive, fully struck gem! Popular S-mint Standing Liberty quarter. The number one Hansen Collection registry set displays an MS66 FH example for the date.

This week’s fifth highlight coin is an 1840 $1 PCGS MS63+ ex: D.L. Hansen. Fantastic mint state example of this scarce issue! Impressively preserved surfaces display flashy luster and only minor signs of contact. The design elements exhibit pinpoint definition throughout. This is the first official year of silver dollar coinage since the hiatus taken after Bust dollars were struck in 1803. The Hansen Collection holds one of the four finest known examples for the date, an MS64.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other highlights from this week's auction, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, February 16.

Thanks for browsing our D.L. Hansen Collection inventory and participating in our auction!

