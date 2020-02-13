Gem 1878 Morgan Dollar 7TF Reverse DMPL CAC Offered at David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1105 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a crisply-struck Indian cent, a lustrous S-mint Mercury dime, a scarce CC Morgan dollar, a flashy obverse mintmark half eagle, and a frosty yellow-gold Liberty $20. In all, there’s a vast selection of over 300 New Items, featuring 59 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 40 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, February 23.

Our first highlight coin is an 1849 H10c PCGS/CAC Proof 64+ ex: D.L. Hansen. Brilliant centers give to warm golden-brown toning along the rims. Faintly frosted devices are boldly struck and standout against mirrored fields. Abundant eye appeal and strong technical quality make for a gorgeous coin that is CAC-approved for quality and holds a PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade. The Hansen Collection holds a PR66 example for the date.

Our second highlight coin is a 1928-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS66+ FB ex: D.L. Hansen. Brilliant, lustrous surfaces gleam under a delicate patina of pale gold. Sharply struck throughout, this better S-mint Mercury dime is often scarce in full bands. This particular example is CAC-approved for quality and also holds a PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

Our third highlight coin is a stunning 1878 7TF $1 PCGS/CAC MS65+ DMPL (Reverse of 1878) ex: D.L. Hansen. Brilliant throughout with fully struck devices that standout against reflective fields, this coin is PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade and CAC-approved for quality. The Hansen Collection possess a MS66DMPL example for the date.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, February 23.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing our D.L. Hansen Collection inventory and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

When the time comes to consider selling your coins, we’ll help you realize the highest amount for your collection.

