Auction Highlights by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1098 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a key date Indian cent, a beautiful Gem trime, a rainbow toned Barber quarter, a New Orleans key date Morgan dollar, a rare $3 Princess gold piece, a scarce Proof $3 Princess gold, a remarkable $10 Liberty gold coin, and a rare New Orleans double eagle. In all, there’s a vast selection of 450 New Items, featuring 73 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 75 No Reserve Lots and 24 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, January 5.

This week’s first highlight is an 1858 3cS PCGS/CAC Proof 66+ ex: D.L. Hansen. High-end premium Gem with a needle-sharp strike. Rose gold centers yield outwardly to bands of electric blue, violet, and sea-foam green enhancing already astonishing eye appeal. From a mintage of only 300 coins, this example has CAC approval and a PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade. The Hansen Collection number one registry set displays a finest known PR66CAM example for the date.

The second highlight coin is an 1885 $3 PCGS Proof 64 CAM ex: D.L. Hansen. Dazzling example with bold cameo contrast. Its sharply struck design elements are frosty and orange-gold mirrors flash with nice reflectivity. Outstanding eye appeal! The primary coin from the Hansen Collection number one set is a PR67CAM example.

The third highlight coin is an 1868 $10 PCGS MS60 ex: D.L. Hansen. A scarce P-mint with a tiny mintage of 10,630 coins! Beautifully preserved mint state example. Both sides are evenly worn with plenty of luster and semi-reflective fields especially flashy on the reverse. The Hansen Collection possesses an MS61 PL example for the date.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 5.

If you have any questions about coins in David Lawrence Auctions, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing our inventory and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

When the time comes to consider selling your coins, we’ll help you realize the highest amount for your collection.

