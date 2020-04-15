Impressive Humbert $50 Gold Rush Coins Offered Soon

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



In our latest Sunday Internet Auction #1114 we are offering 360 brand new coins, 50 No Reserve Lots and 50 Vault Values.

We are pleased to offer several coins that we purchased in the recent auction of the Pogue Collection.

Additionally, we have an excellent selection of NGC and PCGS coins including an 1892-S 25c PCGS MS66+ ex: Pogue Collection, an 1896 25c PCGS/CAC MS67 ex: Pogue Collection, a 1900-S 25c PCGS MS67 ex: Pogue Collection, a 1913-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS64, a 1925 $1 NGC MS65, and a FR. 1700 1933 $10 Silver Cert PMG Choice Unc 63 EPQ (great embossing)!

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, April 26.

Our first highlight coin is a gorgeous 1897-O 25c PCGS MS67 ex: Pogue Collection. A premium gem example of this popular New Orleans Mint issue in the Barber quarter series. The exceptionally preserved surfaces are frosty and devoid of distraction. Richly toned in shades of russet and gold with hints of blue along the rims. The strike is bold throughout and the eye appeal is phenomenal.

Our second highlight coin is an 1851 Humbert $50 PCGS XF40 (Reeded Edge, .887 THOUS, K-6). An impressive survivor from the California Gold Rush era. Frosty, lustrous surfaces with nice overall eye appeal, these pieces are historically important as they were produced by one of the legendary figures of the California Gold Rush.

Our third highlight coin is an 1852 Humbert $50 NGC AU50 (.887 THOUS). A lovely rose-tinted slug also from the California Gold Rush. A wholesome AU, and quite hefty.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, April 26.

* * *

READY TO SELL A COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE RARE COINS

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Special Consignment Offering

With DLRC’s Sunday Night Auctions, you can realize more money for your coins with the quickest turnarounds and most flexible options available.

In an effort to help dealers continue to turn their inventory during this absence of coins shows and in an attempt to help collectors who are looking to turn some of their coins into cash or are just considering a great time to sell, we are offering some of the best consignment specials we’ve ever had at DLRC.

Through the end of June, we are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns

For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance

For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround

We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard Terms That Still Apply: