Our Sunday Internet Auction #1102 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a highly sought-after Indian half eagle, a colorfully toned Hawaiian commem, a lustrous gold eagle from the SS Republic shipwreck, a choice, CAC-stickered early gold half eagle, and a low-mintage Dahlonega quarter eagle from the Pittman Collection. In all, there’s a vast selection of over 300 New Items, featuring 63 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 25 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, February 2.

Our first highlight coin is an 1877 3cN PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM ex: D.L. Hansen. Attractive golden-toned example with appreciable cameo contrast between mirrored fields and frosty, crisp devices. A key proof-only issue from a mintage of just 510 coins. This very desirable coin is also CAC-approved. The primary Hansen Collection set contains a PR67+CAM example for the date.

This week’s second highlight is an 1800 H10c PCGS/CAC MS62 (LIBEKTY) ex: D.L. Hansen. A perfectly original example of this scarce and desirable early half dime with the draped bust obverse and heraldic (large) eagle reverse. A flaw in the R of LIBERTY resulted in the word LIBEKTY. This coin has nicely defined details with attractive lilac and peach toning on each side. The striking details are sharp, except on the eagle’s breast. The Hansen Collection number one set displays an MS64 example for the date.

The third highlight coin is a 1797 $1 PCGS AU55 (9×7 Stars, Large Letters) ex: D.L. Hansen. Splendid silver mint luster gleams over the surfaces of this impressively preserved, choice AU example. Well defined design elements are highlighted by tints of lavender, peach, and gold. The original lot description notes: “A flaw in the planchet obscures much of the T in LIBERTY, though the surfaces are lacking in notable post-Mint blemishes. The dies are heavily fatigued in this state, with dramatic cracks and evidence of clashing visible on each side.” The Hansen Collection possesses the finest known example for the date, an MS64.

