Southern City 3-Cent Silver Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1115 consists of 420 brand NEW coins including 125 No Reserve Lots and 30 Vault Values.

This week’s sale is chock-full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a 1799 $10 PCGS/CAC MS62, an 1841-C $5 NGC AU55, and a gorgeous matching 1936 Proof Set! In addition to these fantastic offerings, we are proud to highlight the Southern City 3-Cent Silver Collection as part of our Guaranteed Auction Program (GAP).

This collection was pieced together by one of our longtime customers and displays a complete set of circulation strike three-cent silver issues, as well as a near-complete set of Proof issues, missing only the 1854, 1855, and 1856. A wonderful array of grades that are perfect for the collector, these coins range from MS/PF 62-66. The circulation strike set is highlighted by the incredibly scarce gem 1854 PCGS MS65, the nearly impossible to locate 1868 PCGS AU55, and the final year 1872 PCGS MS64. Meanwhile, the proof set offers many beautifully toned pieces as it focuses on eye appeal, with the majority of examples earning the maximum five-stars on our eye appeal rating.

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, May 3.

Our first highlight coin is an 1872 3cS PCGS/CAC Proof 66+. With fantastic eye appeal, this coin has sharply embossed reliefs and mottled tints of pink, blue-green, and gold gleam from both sides. From a low mintage proof of just 950 coins struck, this CAC-approved beauty has also been given a PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

Our second highlight coin is a 1919-S 5c PCGS/CAC MS65 ex: Pogue Collection. This key date Buffalo nickel is boldly struck for the date. Frosty, lustrous surfaces with beautiful tones of rose, lilac, blue and gold throughout give this coin fantastic eye appeal and have earned it CAC approval as well!

Our eighth highlight coin is an 1895-S $1 PCGS MS65. Wow! This gem 1895-S Morgan is one of the prettiest examples of this key date we’ve ever handled being 98% white with a super-clean cheek! The 1895-S is one our favorite dates in the series as a sleeper issue that is surprisingly difficult to locate in AU and above.

Some of the other highlights include:

