Special Collection of Seated Liberty Dimes and Half Dimes at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1116 consists of 435 brand NEW coins plus 75 No Reserve Lots and 60 Vault Values.

This week’s sale is chock-full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including an 1802 $1 PCGS XF40, an 1893-S $1 PCGS XF40, an 1808 $5 PCGS MS61, and a 1906-D $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+!

In addition to these fantastic offerings, we are proud offer TWO collections this week, the Registry Quality Roosevelt Dime Collection and the Special Half Dimes and Seated Liberty Dimes Collection.

Be sure to review all of these exquisite pieces before the auction closes on Sunday, May 10.

Our first highlight coin is an 1840 H10c PCGS/CAC MS65 (No Drapery). A popular no drapery type coin with flashy, near prooflike surfaces and a light pinkish-peach tint. No wonder this coin is CAC-approved for quality.

Our second highlight is an 1864 10c NGC Proof 65 CAM. This Civil War-era Proof is from a minuscule mintage of only 470 coins struck.

The final highlight coin is a 1927 $20 NGC/CAC MS66 *Star* with vibrant, silky luster and sharp details. It has fantastic eye appeal, illustrated by the CAC approval and NGC STAR designation.

Other auction highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, May 10.

