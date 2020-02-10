1995-W Silver Eagle by CoinWeek ….



On Sunday, February 16, bidding ends at GreatCollctions.com for this 1995-W $1 American Silver Eagle 1oz coin. Graded Proof-70 by PCGS, it has also earned the coveted Deep Cameo (DCAM) designation.

With the recent release of the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof Silver Eagle and its low mintage of only 30,125 coins, some in the numismatic media have asked whether or not the 1995-W has lost its place as the key date of the series. It’s probably too soon to make such grandiose claims, but a glance at the secondary market shows demand still appears strong for the 1995 West Point issue.

Add to this the fact that the 1995-W is a condition rarity, with most of the run showing numerous dings and other flaws.

The record price for such a coin was set in 2013 when GreatCollections famously sold a PR70 DCAM 1995-W Silver Eagle for $86,654 USD. As of February 2020, PCGS has graded 391 specimens at PR70, whereas only eight had been certified at the time of the March 2013 auction. It is obvious that the high price commanded by the GreatCollections record holder encouraged dealers and collectors to submit their coins and try for a perfect grade, but after seven years the percentage of the total available coins that have achieved this lofty status is barely greater than one percent.

In December of last year, two distinct examples sold for $13,200 each at the same auction. Earlier that year, in April, an example sold for $9,600. 2018 saw a perfect 1995-W go for $15,600. In 2017, several specimens were sold, all of which priced in the five-digit range. The lowest, which sold in March, went for $15,275; the highest, which sold in April, went for $22,326.

2015 and 2014 show similar, if even higher, results. January 2015 was that year’s winner, with a non-Cameo PR70 1995-W selling for $30,550. October and April are tied as the high-water mark for 2014 at $41,125 each. It’s worth noting that the lowest price on record for an example from 2014 is $33,166 – higher than 2015’s top number.

At the time of writing, the starting bid for the 1995-W Proof Silver Eagle currently on offer is $12,000.

Be sure to check GreatCollections for other sales of American Silver Eagles – or to check out how the other great coins that you need for your collection have performed. To do that, search through the GreatCollections Auction Archives, with records for over 600,000 certified coins the company has sold over the past seven years.

About the 1995-W

The American Silver Eagle is one of the most-collected modern silver coins actively produced in the world today.

Beginning in 1986, America’s preeminent silver bullion coin has been issued in Proof collector versions, with other varieties–such as Burnished and Reverse Proof coins–being issued later.

And out of 34 years’ worth of options for collectors and investors alike, the 1995-W American Silver Eagle Proof coin is widely considered the key to the entire series.

30,125 Silver Eagle coins were struck at the West Point Mint to accompany a limited edition set of Proof American Gold Eagle coins that was released in that year. Naturally, when a set also includes four gold denominations ($5 1/10th-ounce, $10 1/4-ounce, $25 1/2-ounce, and $50 1-ounce coins), it is an expensive proposition just for one coin, which is why such a low number of 1995-Ws were manufactured.

To add to the collector fervor, the issue is known as a condition rarity. But ever since the record-breaking 1995-W PCGS PR70 DCAM coin that sold at Great Collections set the highly publicized record price of $86,654.70, the PCGS certified population of PR70 DCAMs of this issue has expanded from eight to the present census of 381 pieces.

