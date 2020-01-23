Srotag Registry Sets of US Coins to be Auctioned by GreatCollections

750+ PCGS/NGC-Certified Coins

GreatCollections is pleased to announce the auction of the Srotag Registry Sets in February and March 2020. The collection comprises over 40 individual registry sets from half cents through $10 gold pieces with an emphasis on CAC-approved coins. All coins have been graded by PCGS or NGC.

Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections said: “The owner of the Srotag Collection acquired these coins one-by-one over the past decade and really focused on quality.”

Included are many finest known or close-to-finest known coins.

Over 300 coins from the 750+ have CAC approval, including most of the higher value pieces. CAC is a third party who reviews PCGS/NGC-certified coins and assigns a green sticker to those that meet their strict grading standards for originality and eye appeal.

“Apart from the Barber series, which are well represented and I personally consider underrated, the collection features many scarce gold half eagles including issues from the Charlotte Mint,” Ian continued.

The various Registry Sets are being auctioned over a two-month period, with the first auction of Indian cents to take place on Sunday, February 2.

Auction schedule of the major Srotag Registry Sets:

February 2, 2020: Indian Cents, Liberty Gold Half Eagles

February 9, 2020: Seated Dimes, Barber Dimes, Liberty Gold Eagles

February 16, 2020: Half Cents, Three-Dollar Gold

February 23, 2020: Mercury Dimes, Barber Quarters

March 1, 2020: Lincoln Cents, Barber Half Dollars

March 8, 2020: Buffalo Nickels, Capped Bust Dimes, Washington Quarters

The other series are being offered in the above auction dates as well. A full schedule of the auctions and list of coins included is available at www.greatcollections.com/srotag.

Highlights from the Srotag Registry Sets at GreatCollections:

1804 Half Cent Spiked Chin PCGS MS-63 BN

1877 Indian Cent PCGS MS-65 RB

1909-S Lincoln Cent VDB PCGS MS-65 RD (Norweb)

1914-D Lincoln Cent PCGS MS-64 BN CAC

1854 Three-Cent Silver PCGS MS-66 CAC

1926-S Buffalo Nickel PCGS MS-64 CAC

1809 Capped Bust Dime PCGS VF-30 CAC

1822 Capped Bust Dime PCGS VG-8

1872-CC Seated Dime PCGS VF-35

1892-S Barber Dime PCGS MS-66+ CAC

1897-S Barber Dime PCGS MS-66

1901-S Barber Dime PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1916-D Mercury Dime PCGS MS-65 FB CAC

1921 Mercury Dime NGC MS-67 FB

1895-S Barber Quarter PCGS MS-67

1896-S Barber Quarter NGC MS-65 (Eliasberg)

1901-S Barber Quarter PCGS XF-40

1900-S Barber Half Dollar PCGS MS-64 CAC

1904-S Barber Half Dollar NGC MS-65

1858 Three-Dollar Gold PCGS AU-58 CAC

1863 Three-Dollar Gold PCGS AU-55 CAC

1839 Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-62 CAC

1839-C Liberty Gold Half Eagle NGC MS-62

1840-C Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS AU-58 CAC

1859-S Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-61 CAC

1861-C Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS AU-58 CAC

1863 Liberty Gold Half Eagle NGC MS-60 CAC

1865 Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-55 CAC

1872 Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS-63 CAC

1858 Liberty Gold Eagle NGC AU-50 CAC

1868 Liberty Gold Eagle NGC AU-58 CAC

All coins from the Srotag Collection are available for bid now at www.greatcollections.com with professional images. Private viewing is available by appointment at GreatCollections’ Irvine office by telephoning 1-800-442-6467.

* * *

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections is an auction house for certified coins and paper money, as well as coins approved by CAC with sales exceeding $30 million over the past 12 months. GreatCollections handles each coin/banknote transaction from start to finish. For sellers, GreatCollections offers professional imaging for each coin/note, cash advances as appropriate, and other individualized services generally not available with the large auction houses and other websites, freeing the seller to do nothing except collect the proceeds of the sale. Buyers benefit by entrusting a venue whose principals have years of numismatic experience and whose reputations in the industry are impeccable.

