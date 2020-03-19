Central States Auctions Move to Dallas: Heritage

Heritage Auctions continues to closely monitor the circumstances surrounding the global challenge presented by COVID-19 and its impact on all of our daily lives, including upcoming shows and auctions. On Monday, we were told of the cancellation of the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention. While the convention is canceled, Heritage plans to go forward with the scheduled numismatic auctions on April 22-24 and host these sales, as scheduled, at our Dallas headquarters and worldwide on HA.com.

The health, safety, and well-being of our clients and staff are of primary importance, and we want to assure you that we have instituted operational changes in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), governmental authorities, and other experts in order to diminish the risk of potential transmission of COVID-19 at Heritage auctions and events. This includes setting up lot viewing areas with the appropriate distance between attendees, the required use of gloves for all lot viewers and Heritage staff, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Heritage is working closely with local hospitality partners to secure preferential rates for accommodations convenient to our Dallas location and looks forward to the opportunity to roll out a Texas-sized helping of hospitality to our friends who choose to make the trip. In addition, HA.com, with more than 1.2 million members in 195 countries, provides industry-leading online capabilities for clients who wish to review material and execute bids through our HA.com website and mobile app.

Help Wanted: Heritage’s Coin Sales Department

Do you have experience in trading, and selling U.S. coins? Apply with Heritage today for our Salesman/Sr. Numismatist role in Dallas, TX. We are seeking a numismatist with general knowledge of U.S. Coins and good sales and organizational skills. This opportunity is ideal for a detail-oriented driven individual who would like to be part of a fast-paced and growing company. Apply with us today online or via email at Experts@HA.com.

