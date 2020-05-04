Classic Commemorative Month-Long Heritage Auction Open for Bidding

Now open for bidding is our auction specializing in Classic Commemorative US coins, available exclusively at coins.HA.com. This month-long auction focuses exclusively on US commemorative issues dated 1892-1954 and contains numerous very high grade coins among its offerings for all budgets. The Live session for this auction is scheduled for May 15.

One of the outstanding coins in this auction is a 1915-S Panama-Pacific half dollar graded MS67 by PCGS, the only silver denomination in the Panama-Pacific Exposition commemorative set and the first half dollar commemorative struck after the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. This Superb Gem is conditionally scarce, and just four higher-grade pieces are reported at the major grading services combined. Most examples of this issue grade no finer than MS66.

A few of the other outstanding offerings in this auction include:

