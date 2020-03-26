Heritage’s latest month-long auction, featuring fascinating yet affordable error coins, is open for bidding!

This auction focuses on the world of Error coins, the highly collectible mistakes made during the minting process. Bidding will take place at coins.HA.com through April 15, with a live auction held exclusively through Heritage Live scheduled for 5PM CT on April 15.

One popular kind of error is when a coin is struck on a planchet intended for another denomination or coin. The most famous of these errors is without question the bronze 1943 cent, when a leftover planchet intended for use in 1942 was struck by dies intended to be used on the zinc-coated steel planchets in use in 1943. This auction does not have one of these, unfortunately, but it does contain a 1943 cent struck on the wrong planchet – in this case a planchet intended for a silver dime. Because the color of this coin and the zinc-coated steel cents of the year were similar, this piece saw a fair amount of wear, receiving a grade of XF40 from PCGS.

Some of the other wrong planchet errors in this auction include:

Perhaps the most spectacular error in this auction is the triple-struck 1973-S Kennedy Half. This kind of error is unusual enough when it occurs with circulation strike coins, but the San Francisco Mint struck only cents and proof coins in 1973, meaning that this half somehow made it through rigorous quality control into a proof set! NGC has seen fit to assign this coin a grade of Proof-64 Cameo.

A sampling of other coins in this auction includes:

Bid on these and the rest of the coins in this auction at coins.HA.com.

