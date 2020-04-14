Heritage Offers Jesse Lopez Classic Silver Dollar Collection, Confederate Currency

The Jesse Lopez Dollar Collection

Heritage’s latest month-long coin auction is The Jesse Lopez Dollar Collection, running through April 15 at coins.HA.com. As with most of our month-long auctions, this offering focuses on collector coins, with offerings for budgets of all sizes.

Silver dollars are always popular, and like most of our US coin auctions, this one features a fine selection of Morgans. Unusually, this collection is even stronger in Seated dollars than in Morgans, with more than half of the offerings in this auction from this often-underrepresented type. A small but attractive selection of Bust dollars round out the offerings.

A few of the highlights of this auction include:

Bid on the outstanding coins from The Jesse Lopez Dollar Collection now at coins.HA.com.

The J. Wayne Hilton Confederate Currency Collection

In our April 22-27 Central States Currency Signature Auction, we offer not just another installment of the J. Wayne Hilton Confederate Currency Collection, but our best offering to date. The notes offered here are standouts from Hilton’s decades of collecting Confederate banknotes. His interest in the numismatic history of the Confederacy was spurred on by his family’s association with the Civil War.

Hilton is well known in Confederate collecting circles for his research on the notes issued in Montgomery, the first capital of the Confederacy. His work, Collecting Confederate Currency: Hobby and/or Investment?, is an in-depth analysis of the aptly titled “Montgomery” notes (Criswell Types 1-4). It was awarded the Numismatic Literary Guild’s (NLG) “Best U.S. Paper Money Book” for 2012.

Most numismatic authors are also dedicated collectors of their areas of study and publication. Hilton took it to another level.

His census, which reaches back to the first postbellum numismatic offerings of the late 1860s, allowed him to recognize the absolute finest pieces offered over the last 150 years. He waited patiently for the finest pieces to appear, then was sure to make them a part of his collection. Our previous offerings from Hilton’s collection undoubtedly include some of the best Montgomery notes ever issued. This offering is even better. These notes were hand selected by Hilton for eye appeal, paper originality, and print quality. In terms of eye appeal, there are few notes that can compete with those in this offering.

The 10 major types of 1861 notes, each in immaculate condition, are offered in our Platinum Night session on Friday, April 24 at 6PM CT. Some of the other major 1861 types are included in both the Platinum Night Session and the Confederate offering in Session 1 on the evening of Wednesday, April 22.

Some of the highlights of this offering are:

We wish you the best of luck in securing these notes. Bid on them now at currency.HA.com.

