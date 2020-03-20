By Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) ……



Due to the constantly changing situation concerning COVID-19, as well as the rapidly increasing response from businesses and governments throughout the country, we are moving next week’s auction from Philadelphia to our offices in New Jersey.

In an effort to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers, we will not be allowing in-person bidding for the sale.

For anyone wishing to place live bids, we will have several representatives available for phone bidding on all lots. We will also be accepting absentee bids and live bids online throughout the entire sale. For our customers who normally bid online or through the phone, your auction experience should be the same as it always is, as we are taking steps to ensure this transition happens as seamlessly as possible for most of our customers.

For those of you who were planning on attending lot viewing and the live auction next week in Philadelphia, we apologize for the change but know that this decision was not made lightly, and is being done with the well-being of everyone who would attend in mind.

For anyone who would still like to lot view the sale, arrangements can be made for private lot viewing in our office as long as the situation allows. In order to protect everyone’s safety, this lot viewing will be limited to one person at a time (with one LRCA representative). Hand sanitizer, handwashing stations, and latex gloves will all be provided for everyone who lot views, and the lot viewing space will be disinfected after each visitor finishes viewing the sale. If you would like to arrange a time to lot view, set up phone or absentee bidding, or have any other questions about the upcoming auction, please call us at (732) 935-1168, or email us at info@legendauctions.com.

Though this situation is testing all of us, our company, auction, and resolve is steadfast. Pre-bidding is still open for Regency 37, and even with all the uncertainty over the last two weeks, bidding has remained strong. We would like to thank all of you for your patience and continued support throughout this situation. We will continue to update you on any additional changes that have to be made as the situation progresses. We wish all of you good health and safety.

Sincerely,

Matthew Bell

CEO, Legend Rare Coin Auctions

matthew@legendauctions.com

