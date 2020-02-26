Mackinaw Collection Now Open for Bidding at Heritage Auction

The latest month-long internet coin auction from Heritage features the Mackinaw Collection, consisting primarily of gold double eagles and half eagles with a smattering of other issues. Unusually, this auction also includes a few pieces of currency, which follows closely from the story of how the collection was assembled. This auction is open for bidding now, with live bidding scheduled for Noon CT on March 8, exclusively through HA.com.

Our consignor was born in Mackinaw Township in Illinois. His Great-Grandfather Thomas Viemont had been the Cashier of the First National Bank of Mackinaw when it was chartered in 1907, and was the signatory for the bank’s National Currency starting that same year. The bank produced National Currency from 1907 through the early ’30s.

In 1962, a member of the bank’s board of directors presented the only known Red Seal note from that charter to our consignor’s father as a gift for his recently born first grandchild. It had Thomas Viemont’s signature displayed prominently on the face of the note.

Many years later, our consignor had become interested in Saint-Gaudens $20 gold pieces and started to collect them. He was first drawn to the beautiful design, and the fact that they were authorized by President Teddy Roosevelt. Then, he noticed that the national bank notes from the First National Bank of Mackinaw were made during almost the same exact period that Saint-Gaudens $20 gold pieces were being produced. Seeing this as a sign, he started pursuing them in earnest.

The Saint-Gaudens Collection is the main body and focus of the Mackinaw Collection, but after the collecting bug had bitten our consignor, he continued to expand his collecting interests to other areas, many of which still focused on the theme of 1907, and Augustus Saint-Gaudens.

While the family will be holding on to the keepsake Red Seal note signed by their ancestor, they have decided that it is time to share the rest of their collection with others.

A few of the highlights of this collection include:

Bid on this auction now at coins.HA.com.

