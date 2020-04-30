Over $33 Million Sells in Heritage Central States Auctions

The Heritage Auctions Central States sales are complete, and the results are in. Overall, more than $33.3 million in rare coins and currency changed hands during these auctions, which were moved from Chicago to Dallas due to the cancellation of the Central States show. All prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

US Coins saw the bulk of the action in these auctions, with more than $20.2 million changing hands. The top lot was a Proof 1858 Eagle, graded PR64 Ultra Cameo by NGC. Experts agree no more than four to six 1858 Proof Liberty eagles were produced. This coin is one of only four examples that have been reliably reported, with the other three included in institutional collections at the Smithsonian Institution, the American Numismatic Society, and the Connecticut State Library. A collector seeking to own the sole collectible example of this issue chose to pay $480,000 for the opportunity.

Additional highlights from this auction included coins like:

The Central States World Coin Signature auction brought close to twice the pre-sale estimates, with a final total of over $6.6 million overall. Gold rarities from Great Britain dominated the results, with a 1644 Triple Unite of Charles I leading the way at $360,000. This coin, graded MS62+ by NGC, is one of the finest extant examples of England’s largest hammered gold coin produced in the early stages of the English Civil War of 1642-49. Highly sought after in any grade, it represents the single second-from-highest graded example by NGC or PCGS, and combines this exalted preservation with undeniable medallic skill and fascinating numismatic history.

Other world coin highlights included:

The US Currency Auction was dominated by two high denomination issues: a rare Series 1934 $5000 from the Philadelphia district, graded About Uncirculated 55 by PMG, and a Series 1934 $10000 from the Boston district, bearing the same grade. These notes brought $138,000 and $132,000 respectively, leading the Central States US Currency auction to an overall total of close to $4.8 million.

World Currency offerings in Central States brought close to $1.7 million, led by a Specimen 20 Rupees note, Pick 4cts1, from Zanzibar, graded Choice Uncirculated 64 by PMG, which sold for $72,000. This higher denomination type from the most sought-after country in the entire Standard Catalog is incredibly rare in any and all varieties, with only six sales records in the last nine years.

Our next Signature auctions will open for bidding soon at www.HA.com.