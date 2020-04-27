Heritage Auctions will be offering a rare Australian Half Sovereign gold coin that was recently discovered by a metal detector in New Zealand. This scarce gold coin was one of only 21,000 Half Sovereigns minted in Sydney, Australia in 1855. Compared to a larger mintage of 478,000 the next year, it is clear that these are scarce pieces!

Not only were few Half Sovereigns made in 1855, but this coin was also “buried treasure” for an unknown number of years before turning up more recently via the help of a metal detector. The coin was graded by Heritage on behalf of the lucky finder as genuine, XF Details, Cleaned and will be offered as part of the August Platinum Night world coin auction.

Estimated at $10,000 to $15,000, this will be a great piece for collectors to compete over due to its rarity and also has the added cache of being a chance find. A search of our auction archives suggests that Heritage has only sold ONE example of this rare date in the past.

Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.

