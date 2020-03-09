The Cody Brady Collection Month-Long Auction of Classic US Coins From Heritage

The Cody Brady Collection Month-Long Auction of US Coins is one of two Month-Long auctions offered by Heritage Auctions ending on March 15. The live auction for this collection will begin at noon CT, exclusively through Heritage Live.

Our month-long auctions feature individual collections and/or specialized offerings, usually with an emphasis on affordable collector coins. The Cody Brady Collection features 553 coins ranging all the way from large cents to gold, with over 40% of the offering consisting of Morgan dollars. The vast majority of the collection is graded by PCGS, with numerous examples certified by CAC. Many of the coins are in older holders, including numerous first generation holders.

A few of the highlights of this collection include:

