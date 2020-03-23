The Don Diego Luna Collection Month-Long Auction of Cuban Coins and Currency From Heritage

The latest offering among Heritage’s Month-Long auctions is the Don Diego Luna Collection. This collection is focused entirely on Cuba, containing selections of coins, currency, tokens, medals, and even badges. This auction, takes place entirely through coins.HA.com, with a live auction to be conducted through Heritage Live scheduled for 8 PM CT on March 29.

All items are offered without opening bids.

The majority of the focus of this collection is Cuban coins, highlighted by a 40 Centavos piece from 1916, a condition rarity that would highlight virtually any collection of Cuban material. At MS64, this is the second-finest seen by NGC to date, and only the second such piece we have ever offered in a Mint State grade.

This collection is especially strong in low mintage modern Cuban coinage in high grades. For example, a 1984 “Balloon” Peso, a part of Cuba’s Medios de Transporte (means of transport) commemorative series, was minted to the tune of only 23 pieces. One of these fewer than two dozen coins is included in this collection and featured in this auction. It has been graded MS65 by NGC.

A few additional highlights of this collection include:

Bid on this auction now at coins.HA.com.

* * *

