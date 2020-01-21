Künker Berlin Auction by Künker GmbH ……
There are only a few weeks left to our upcoming Berlin Auction Sales.
Once again, we will be pleased to welcome our guests from Germany and abroad at the Estrel Hotel. We expect numerous bidders for our auction, catalogue 331 offers rarities from many countries.
Especially collectors of coins from the Holy Roman Empire can look forward to a wide range of specimens. A wealth of rare pieces struck in the mints of Prague and Graz will be on offer. Those interested in France, Great Britain, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Hungary will also find numerous coins and medals.
Thus, it is worthwhile for every collector to take a close look at our auction catalogue.
Kunker Berlin Auction – Thursday, January 30, 2020
10 am – 1 pm
- Lot 1 – 139: Gold coins from Brandenburg-Prussia; The Prof. Dr. Rudolf Wiechert Collection and others
- Lot 140 – 403: Numismatic rarities from all over the world
2 pm – 8 pm
- Lot 404 – 614: Germany: Öttingen – Wuppertal
- Lot 615 – 758: Habsburg
- Lot 759 – 1017: European Coins and Medals
- Lot 1018 – 1049: Coins and Medals from Overseas
- Lot 1050 – 1052: Numismatic Literature
- Lot 1053 – 1077: Selected Orders and Medals
Highlights of Auction 331
Coins of the Holy Roman Empire
Lot number 666
Leopold I., 1657-1705.
3 ducats o. J. (around 1677), Hall.
Extremely rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 35.000 euros
Lot number 669
Leopold I., 1657-1705.
10 ducats 1695, Cluj-Napoca for Transylvania.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 80.000 euros
Lot number 688
Maria Theresia, 1740-1780.
6 ducats 1765, Vienna.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 40.000 euros
Lot number 737
Johann Ernst of Thun und Hohenstein, 1687-1709.
12 ducats 1687 Salzburg.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 70.000 euros
World Coins and Medals
Lot number 783
France.
Charles VII., 1422-1461.
Silver medal n. d. (1455),
Extremely rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 50.000 euros
Lot number 928
Portugal.
Fernando I., 1367-1383.
Dobra Pe Terra n. d., Lisbon.
Extremely rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 50.000 euros
Lot number 935
Russia.
Peter II., 1727-1730.
2 roubles 1727, Moscow.
Very rare. Very fine +.
Estimate: 80.000 euros
Lot number 980
Sweden.
Gustav Vasa, 1521-1560.
Daler 1534, Stockholm.
Very rare. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 50.000 euros
Viewing of our Berlin Auction Sale 331
KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK
Nobbenburger Str. 4a
Inspection is possible by prior appointment through January 24, 2020 during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm.
ESTREL HOTEL BERLIN
Sonnenallee 225, 12057 Berlin, Saal B
- January 28, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm
- January 29, 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm
- January 30, 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm
While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:
Fax: +49 541 96202 22
Email: service@kuenker.de
Telephone: +49 541 96202 0
Please note:
The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.