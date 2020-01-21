Künker Berlin Auction by Künker GmbH ……



There are only a few weeks left to our upcoming Berlin Auction Sales.

Once again, we will be pleased to welcome our guests from Germany and abroad at the Estrel Hotel. We expect numerous bidders for our auction, catalogue 331 offers rarities from many countries.

Especially collectors of coins from the Holy Roman Empire can look forward to a wide range of specimens. A wealth of rare pieces struck in the mints of Prague and Graz will be on offer. Those interested in France, Great Britain, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Hungary will also find numerous coins and medals.

Thus, it is worthwhile for every collector to take a close look at our auction catalogue.

Kunker Berlin Auction – Thursday, January 30, 2020

10 am – 1 pm

Lot 1 – 139: Gold coins from Brandenburg-Prussia; The Prof. Dr. Rudolf Wiechert Collection and others

Lot 140 – 403: Numismatic rarities from all over the world

2 pm – 8 pm

Lot 404 – 614: Germany: Öttingen – Wuppertal

Lot 615 – 758: Habsburg

Lot 759 – 1017: European Coins and Medals

Lot 1018 – 1049: Coins and Medals from Overseas

Lot 1050 – 1052: Numismatic Literature

Lot 1053 – 1077: Selected Orders and Medals

Previews in One Minute

You’re busy – we know that. Therefore, we want to invite those of you interested in a quick overview to our previews in one minute:

Highlights of Auction 331

Coins of the Holy Roman Empire

Lot number 666

Leopold I., 1657-1705.

3 ducats o. J. (around 1677), Hall.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 35.000 euros

Lot number 669

Leopold I., 1657-1705.

10 ducats 1695, Cluj-Napoca for Transylvania.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 80.000 euros

Lot number 688

Maria Theresia, 1740-1780.

6 ducats 1765, Vienna.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 40.000 euros

Lot number 737

Johann Ernst of Thun und Hohenstein, 1687-1709.

12 ducats 1687 Salzburg.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 70.000 euros

World Coins and Medals

Lot number 783

France.

Charles VII., 1422-1461.

Silver medal n. d. (1455),

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 50.000 euros

Lot number 928

Portugal.

Fernando I., 1367-1383.

Dobra Pe Terra n. d., Lisbon.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 50.000 euros

Lot number 935

Russia.

Peter II., 1727-1730.

2 roubles 1727, Moscow.

Very rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 80.000 euros

Lot number 980

Sweden.

Gustav Vasa, 1521-1560.

Daler 1534, Stockholm.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 50.000 euros

Viewing of our Berlin Auction Sale 331

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

Inspection is possible by prior appointment through January 24, 2020 during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

ESTREL HOTEL BERLIN

Sonnenallee 225, 12057 Berlin, Saal B

January 28, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm

January 29, 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm

January 30, 2020 from 10 am to 6 pm

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

