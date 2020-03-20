Künker eLive Auction 59 of Ancient and World Coins Online Now

Live Auction Sessions March 25-26

Dear bidders and collector friends,

Please find our next eLive Auction 59 ready to be viewed online.

This time you will find over 1,500 lots, featuring pieces ranging from the ancient world to modern times.

This time we present a selection of Greek, Roman and Byzantine coins among others from the Phoibos collection as well as a nice series of coins from the Roman Republic.

We also recommend an interesting series from Venice and a small collection of thalers from Saxony.

We hope you enjoy studying the eLive Auction 59.

Greetings from Osnabrück,

Your Künker team

Timeline

Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lot 8001 – 8471: Coins from the ancient world

Lot 8472 – 8738: European Coins and Medals

Lot 8739 – 8775: Coins and Medals from Overseas

Thursday, March 26th, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lot 8776 – 8853: Holy Roman Empire

Lot 8854 – 9319: German Coins and Medals

Lot 9320 – 9478: German Coins after 1871

Lot 9479 – 9509: Lots

Lot 9510: Paper money

Highlights from eLive Auction 59

Lot number 8125

Persia. Achämeniden.

Dareike, around 420/375 BCE

Small scratch, very fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 8250

Marcus Antonius, † 30 BCE and Octavianus.

Denar, 41 BCE, Ephesos.

Fine tone, small scratch, attractive, very fine piece.

Estimate: 700 euros

Lot number 8492

Kingdom of France

Napoléon III, 1852-1870.

Gold medal 1862.

Small edge fault, small scratch, extremely fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 8518

Greece

Otto I, 1832-1862.

Co.-5 Lepta 1839 Athens.

Very rare in this condition. Attractive, perfect piece. Uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 8970

Principality of Brunswick-Harburg

Wilhelm, 1603-1642.

Reichstaler 1639 Zellerfeld.

Very rare especially in this condition. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 9169

Electorate of Saxony

Friedrich August I, 1694-1733 (Augustus the Strong).

Groschen n. d. (1708-1710), Dresden.

Extremely rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 9353

Hesse

Ludwig IV, 1877-1892.

5 Marks 1888.

Rare. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

All lots can be viewed at our offices by prior appointment until March 26, 2020, from 9 am to 5 pm. Our customer service will happily register your appointment by phone at +49 541 96202 0.

Participating Live on the Internet

If you’d like to participate in the eLive Auction over the internet, your personal myKünker login data is required. Registration takes place exclusively at www.kuenker.de.

Our service for you: by means of this login data we offer you a simple log in process at www.kuenker.de and www.elive-auction.de and thus participation in the online auction, and we also enable you to shop in our Online Shop.

